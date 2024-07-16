The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

10 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation

Miriam Mwende

The Ford Foundation established its offices in Nairobi as Kenya attained independence in 1963, the organisation also played a role in setting up the University of Nairobi.

Ford Global Fellowship fellows Willie Oeba (2024), Wawira Njiru (2020), John Muthee (2020) and Ashura Michael (2024)
Ford Global Fellowship fellows Willie Oeba (2024), Wawira Njiru (2020), John Muthee (2020) and Ashura Michael (2024)

President William Ruto on Monday pointed the finger at an international organisation, the Ford Foundation, as a financier of violence in Kenya.

Recommended articles

In his roadside address, the President warned that the Foundation risks being banned from Kenya over what he termed as threatening democracy.

"I want to call out those who are behind the anarchy in Kenya, those sponsoring the chaos in Kenya. Shame on them because they are sponsoring violence in our democratic nation.

"Nataka niulize watu wa Ford Foundation, hiyo pesa wanatoa ifanye fujo ndio wapate faida gani? [I'd like to ask the Ford Foundation who are funding this unrest, what do they stand to gain?]" Ruto stated.

President William Ruto during an address in Nakuru County on July 15, 2024
President William Ruto during an address in Nakuru County on July 15, 2024 President William Ruto during an address in Nakuru County on July 15, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

In response to Ruto's accusation, the Foundation released a statement assuring various stakeholders of its commitment to the ongoing projects and partnerships within the country.

It further refuted the claim of sponsoring violence stating: "While we acknowledge the right of Kenyans to peacefully advocate for a just and equitable country, we repudiate any actions or speech that are hateful or advocate violence against any institution, individual or community. We do not find or sponsor the recent protests against the Finance Bill and have a strictly non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking."

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

The Ford Foundation has already supported various government initiatives in the year 2024 as well as individuals under fellowships and grants.

According to the organisation's website, it largely aims to nurture civic space and civil society. Part of its history in Kenya includes opening a Nairobi office in 1963 and playing a significant role in establishing the University of Nairobi.

Over the six decades, the Foundation has trained civil servants and technical experts; supported political transitions through 1980s and 1990s; funded agricultural research and been involved in various economic and women empowerment efforts in East Africa - Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

READ: Ruto offered me CS job this week & I declined – Azimio Principal reveals

Here are some of the publicly acknowledged projects the Ford Foundation has supported in Kenya over the past four years:-

In February 2024, Chief Justice Martha Koome announced that Ford Foundation had partnered with the Judiciary under the institution's Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) Blueprint.

Chief Justice Martha Koome with Ford Foundation Global Board President Darren Walker on February 13, 2024
Chief Justice Martha Koome with Ford Foundation Global Board President Darren Walker on February 13, 2024 Chief Justice Martha Koome with Ford Foundation Global Board President Darren Walker on February 13, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei, in February 2024, also acknowledged Ford Foundation's philanthropic support toward attainment of SDGs in Kenya.

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'Oei with Ford Foundation Global President Darren Walker and Mzalendo Trust Executive Director Carol Gaita on February 13, 2024
Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'Oei with Ford Foundation Global President Darren Walker and Mzalendo Trust Executive Director Carol Gaita on February 13, 2024 Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'Oei with Ford Foundation Global President Darren Walker and Mzalendo Trust Executive Director Carol Gaita on February 13, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

In April 2024, Ford Foundation announced nine grantee partners of Ford’s Creativity and Civic Space initiative who stood to benefit from the initiative's $1.25 million budget.

A Kenyan theatre collective - StoryZetu & Too Early For Birds - is among the nine grantees.

In a statement, the Foundation explained: "The initiative awards grants, communications, and convening support to 9 artists and organisations from diverse backgrounds, all of whom are working tirelessly in their regions to create open spaces and dialogues about the issues that affect their communities most."

The former speaker of the East African Youth Legislative Assembly was selected among 26 fellows in the 2024 cohort of the Ford Global Fellowship.

Ashura Michael
Ashura Michael Pulse Live Kenya

On their website, the Ford Global Fellowships are described as: "A $50 million, 10-year investment that aims to connect and support the next generation of leaders from around the world who are advancing innovative solutions to end inequality."

Also in the 2024 cohort of the Ford Global Fellowship is poet Willie Oeba, who is known for performing in matatus as well as major stages.

Willie Oeba
Willie Oeba Pulse Live Kenya

He has previously won the East African Spoken Word Battle as well as Upcoming Human Rights Defender award by the Defenders Coalition.

The year 2020 saw the Ford Global Fellowship enlist five Kenyans in that year's cohort; clinical informatics expert John Muthee; physician and clinical consultant Melsa Auma Omaya; policy analyst Nanjira Sambuli; criminal justice reform advocate Teresa Njoroge and Food 4 Education proprietor Wawira Njiru.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kisumu accident: Uzima University bus crash kills one, injures several students

Kisumu accident: Uzima University bus crash kills one, injures several students

10 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation

10 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Kware bodies: 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

Kware bodies: 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

Gov't increases road maitenance levy despite drop in fuel prices for July-August

Gov't increases road maitenance levy despite drop in fuel prices for July-August

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

Trending

Protesters stage a sit-in along Thika Road demanding justice for the late Denzel Omondi who disappeared on June 25 and his body was later discovered in a Juja quarry [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

#FeatureByAfriqueMedia

Antibalaka voluntary disarmament continues in Kuango

President William Ruto signs into law the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission Bill 2024 in to law

Ruto paves way for new team to recuit next IEBC chair & commissioners

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the funeral of his sister Leah Wangari Muriuki.

Mathira MP speaks on claims of plotting DP Gachagua's impeachment