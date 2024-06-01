Ruto sympathises with residents for hosting Madaraka Day at incomplete stadium

President William Ruto sympathized with residents of Bungoma during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations

President Ruto assured measures would be taken to expedite the completion of the stadium

The stadium is designed to host 15,000 people and will undergo upgrades, including a modern canopy and improved facilities

Despite the festive occasion, the event was marred by the incomplete state of the stadium, forcing many attendees to endure the scorching sun due to a lack of shade.

In his address, President Ruto acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the unfinished construction and assured the public that measures would be taken to expedite the project's completion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This stadium that has been built for the last five years or so, and all that space was not done. I want to commit to the people of Bungoma that the contractor will not leave the site and that the people in charge, especially the military officers in charge, will be here until this stadium is completed and made available for the people of this county and for Kenyans," President Ruto stated.

An aerial shot of Masinde Muliro Stadium ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring that the next event at the stadium would be held under more comfortable conditions.

"I just want to promise you that this will be the last time that you will be beaten by the sun. The next time you come to this stadium, this whole stadium will be covered properly," he added.

The construction is being undertaken by the national government and will be handed over to the county government when completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Phase one of the project has cost Sh807 million and the second phase is expected to cost Sh790 million.

In May, Sport Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said that some works had to be fast-tracked to be completed in time for the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Some of the incomplete work includes upgrading the playing surface with the right grass and irrigation system.

After the celebrations, work will continue to bring the stadium up to international standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stadium is designed to host 15,000 people, with 5,000 in the VIP lounge and 10,000 on the sitting terraces.

61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Upgrades include installing a modern canopy around the stadium, improving changing rooms and VIP spaces, and allocating resources to complete all mentioned works.