Ruto's full speech at the United Nations General Assembly [Video]

Speaking before world leaders, President Ruto highlighted the urgency of addressing the rapidly evolving challenges facing humanity, warning that without immediate and bold actions, the world is on the brink of an unprecedented global crisis.

“The planet is heating up, our climate is in crisis, oceans are rising, deserts are spreading, and conflict is engulfing the world. millions are displaced, poor, and without access to basic services,” he said.

The Kenyan leader lamented the inadequacies of the current multilateral system in dealing with complex global issues like climate change and financial inequality.

He called for the redesign of international financial systems, stressing the need to empower marginalised populations, particularly women and youth, and to bridge the growing digital divide.

“Today we have no choice but to reject outdated systems and reimagine a framework of international cooperation that works for all 8 billion of us on the planet,” Ruto asserted.

In his address, President Ruto pointed to Africa’s continued underrepresentation on the UN Security Council, calling it a “matter of justice” that needs to be addressed urgently.

He also reiterated the necessity of having UN-backed, regionally-led peace operations to manage complex security situations, particularly in conflict-prone regions.

Kenya’s Climate Action Agenda

Ruto detailed Kenya’s ambitious plan to tackle climate change, highlighting the country's goal to increase forest cover by 30% through the planting of 15 billion trees.

He said that the project is spearheaded by Kenyan youth.

He also announced that he launched a new initiative, Climate Works, aimed at employing 200,000 young people in sustainable public works that focus on ecological restoration and infrastructure development.

However, Ruto warned that rapid advancements in technology, especially artificial intelligence, were exacerbating global inequalities by widening the digital divide.

“Africa holds critical resources for the tech revolution, yet receives disproportionately low benefits,” he said, urging for more equitable access to the benefits of the digital age.

Progress in Haiti Peace Mission

Reflecting on Kenya's international contributions, President Ruto shared the progress made in the country’s commitment to supporting peace efforts in Haiti.

Just a day earlier, Ruto had visited Port-au-Prince to observe Kenya’s mission aimed at stabilizing the Caribbean nation.

He lauded the success of the Africa-led peace efforts, stating, “What looked like mission impossible is now a present and real possibility for peace in Haiti.”

Call for Financing and UN Reforms

The president reiterated his call for global financial reforms, emphasising the need for imaginative solutions in debt relief and development financing, particularly for African and Global South countries.

He pointed to the discussions held at the 2023 UN SDG Summit and upcoming forums like the 2025 Financing for Development Forum as critical avenues to address these financial gaps.

In his concluding remarks, President Ruto expressed optimism for a future global framework that would effectively address these challenges.

