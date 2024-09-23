The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's full speech at the United Nations General Assembly [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto urges bold reforms at UN General Assembly to tackle global crises

President William Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly
President William Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly

In an address at the United Nations General Assembly, President William Ruto called for urgent reforms to the UN system, citing the global failure to adequately tackle escalating crises such as climate change, inequality, and mounting debt burdens in developing nations.

Recommended articles

Speaking before world leaders, President Ruto highlighted the urgency of addressing the rapidly evolving challenges facing humanity, warning that without immediate and bold actions, the world is on the brink of an unprecedented global crisis.

“The planet is heating up, our climate is in crisis, oceans are rising, deserts are spreading, and conflict is engulfing the world. millions are displaced, poor, and without access to basic services,” he said.

The Kenyan leader lamented the inadequacies of the current multilateral system in dealing with complex global issues like climate change and financial inequality.

ADVERTISEMENT
United Nations General Assembly
United Nations General Assembly United Nations General Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

He called for the redesign of international financial systems, stressing the need to empower marginalised populations, particularly women and youth, and to bridge the growing digital divide.

“Today we have no choice but to reject outdated systems and reimagine a framework of international cooperation that works for all 8 billion of us on the planet,” Ruto asserted.

In his address, President Ruto pointed to Africa’s continued underrepresentation on the UN Security Council, calling it a “matter of justice” that needs to be addressed urgently.

He also reiterated the necessity of having UN-backed, regionally-led peace operations to manage complex security situations, particularly in conflict-prone regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya’s Climate Action Agenda

Ruto detailed Kenya’s ambitious plan to tackle climate change, highlighting the country's goal to increase forest cover by 30% through the planting of 15 billion trees.

He said that the project is spearheaded by Kenyan youth.

President William Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly
President William Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly President William Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

He also announced that he launched a new initiative, Climate Works, aimed at employing 200,000 young people in sustainable public works that focus on ecological restoration and infrastructure development.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ruto warned that rapid advancements in technology, especially artificial intelligence, were exacerbating global inequalities by widening the digital divide.

“Africa holds critical resources for the tech revolution, yet receives disproportionately low benefits,” he said, urging for more equitable access to the benefits of the digital age.

Progress in Haiti Peace Mission

Reflecting on Kenya's international contributions, President Ruto shared the progress made in the country’s commitment to supporting peace efforts in Haiti.

Just a day earlier, Ruto had visited Port-au-Prince to observe Kenya’s mission aimed at stabilizing the Caribbean nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded the success of the Africa-led peace efforts, stating, “What looked like mission impossible is now a present and real possibility for peace in Haiti.”

Call for Financing and UN Reforms

The president reiterated his call for global financial reforms, emphasising the need for imaginative solutions in debt relief and development financing, particularly for African and Global South countries.

He pointed to the discussions held at the 2023 UN SDG Summit and upcoming forums like the 2025 Financing for Development Forum as critical avenues to address these financial gaps.

In his concluding remarks, President Ruto expressed optimism for a future global framework that would effectively address these challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, stressed the urgency of reforming the current multilateral institutions, calling it a necessity that "we cannot delay."

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's full speech at the United Nations General Assembly [Video]

Ruto's full speech at the United Nations General Assembly [Video]

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

Gachagua under siege: Oscar Sudi adds wealth acquisition angle as Ichung'wah rants

Gachagua under siege: Oscar Sudi adds wealth acquisition angle as Ichung'wah rants

Watch highlights of President Ruto's visit to Kenyan police officers in Haiti

Watch highlights of President Ruto's visit to Kenyan police officers in Haiti

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nairobi Hospital

Nairobi Hospital doctors announce strike, demand board's resignation

Justice Lawrence Mugambi during a past interview for the positions of Judge of the High Court

Judge's security withdrawn after sentencing acting IG Masengeli

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Multimedia University student injured in police clash gives health update

Student injured in police clash shares health update as he seeks justice