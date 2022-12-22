ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion program

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto told regional and county commissioners that corruption will not be part of his administration.

President William Ruto addressing regional and county commissioners at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto addressing regional and county commissioners at State House, Nairobi

President William Ruto has vowed to remove cartels in the country’s food production chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

President Ruto said eliminating brokers and middlemen in the food production chain would help reduce the cost of farm inputs and benefit farmers from access to markets.

Speaking at State House where he addressed regional and county commissioners, the head of state said that the government would leverage technology in its new approach.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Under the new approach, officers in the National Government Administration would be tasked with the collection of data on farmers that will inform policy decisions.

We must register our farmers so that we can tell their acreage, the crops they cultivate and the inputs they require,” President Ruto said.

He told the administrators that corruption will not be part of his administration.

We must be transparent so that government services can get to Kenyans as intended,” the president added.

Deputy President Gigathi Gachagua with regional and county commissioners at State House, Nairobi
Deputy President Gigathi Gachagua with regional and county commissioners at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

As part of the long-term plan to make the country's food stable, Ruto said the government will use stockists to distribute fertilisers.

We will also use e-vouchers as a tool to deliver affordable fertilisers to farmers,” the Head of State announced.

The National Treasury has already released Sh3.6 billion for subisidised fertilizer, in line with his promises to help bring down the cost of farm inputs.

Under the subsidy, DAP fertiliser will cost Sh3,500, CAN Sh2,875, UREA-Sh3,500, NPK- Sh3, 275 and Sulphate of Ammonia will cost Sh2, 220.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked the provincial administrators to serve rather than suppress the people.

Do not engage in politics. That is not your constituency. Do what is right and serve all Kenyans, their backgrounds notwithstanding,” he urged.

He said it was regretable that some of them had used their offices to undermine leaders and advance political interests that divided the country.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion program

Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion program

Ruto launches National Police Leadership Academy [Photos]

Ruto launches National Police Leadership Academy [Photos]

Standard Media journalist murdered

Standard Media journalist murdered

Ruto appoints Maraga to head task force on police reforms

Ruto appoints Maraga to head task force on police reforms

Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu dies

Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu dies

Gov't to track accounts of high-ranking politicians and allies

Gov't to track accounts of high-ranking politicians and allies

Governor Sakaja on the spot over county executive appointment

Governor Sakaja on the spot over county executive appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with President William Ruto during a past function

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi on September 29, 2022

No escape for Ruto as Mama Rachel demands her dues

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.

Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly