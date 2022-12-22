Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion program

President Ruto said eliminating brokers and middlemen in the food production chain would help reduce the cost of farm inputs and benefit farmers from access to markets.

Speaking at State House where he addressed regional and county commissioners, the head of state said that the government would leverage technology in its new approach.

Under the new approach, officers in the National Government Administration would be tasked with the collection of data on farmers that will inform policy decisions.

“We must register our farmers so that we can tell their acreage, the crops they cultivate and the inputs they require,” President Ruto said.

He told the administrators that corruption will not be part of his administration.

“We must be transparent so that government services can get to Kenyans as intended,” the president added.

As part of the long-term plan to make the country's food stable, Ruto said the government will use stockists to distribute fertilisers.

“We will also use e-vouchers as a tool to deliver affordable fertilisers to farmers,” the Head of State announced.

The National Treasury has already released Sh3.6 billion for subisidised fertilizer, in line with his promises to help bring down the cost of farm inputs.

Under the subsidy, DAP fertiliser will cost Sh3,500, CAN Sh2,875, UREA-Sh3,500, NPK- Sh3, 275 and Sulphate of Ammonia will cost Sh2, 220.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked the provincial administrators to serve rather than suppress the people.

“Do not engage in politics. That is not your constituency. Do what is right and serve all Kenyans, their backgrounds notwithstanding,” he urged.