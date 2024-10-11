School heads warn about possible disruption of KCSE exams

With mounting debts and insufficient government capitation, many schools across the country are struggling to make ends meet, raising concerns about their ability to adequately prepare for the critical exams.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has set the KCSE rehearsal for October 18.

Speaking on behalf of school administrators, KESSHA Chairperson Willie Kuria expressed concerns over the inability of schools to purchase essential laboratory equipment and materials needed for the exams.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) Chairperson Willie Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

The rising debt burden, he warned, has put many institutions in a precarious position.

According to a school head from Machakos County, suppliers are increasingly reluctant to provide materials, including those needed for exams, because schools have not been able to clear outstanding balances.

This is a major issue that could compromise the delivery of services, especially during this crucial period.

Many secondary schools have yet to receive their full allocation of third-term government funding.

Schools were supposed to receive Sh22,224 per student this term. However, to date, only Sh15,192 has been disbursed.

Out of this, Sh3,850 was set aside for infrastructure development, leaving schools with less than half the amount they need for tuition, operational costs, and staff salaries.

The shortfall has had serious consequences. Many schools are struggling to cover basic costs, such as paying electricity bills and maintaining recurrent expenditures.

Some institutions have even found it difficult to pay staff, further exacerbating the financial pressure.

The capitation that was once nearly sufficient has been stretched thin due to additional infrastructure demands.

Schools are facing a hard time covering their costs, which is jeopardising the quality of education and the administration of national exams.

Students sitting for their KCSE exams Pulse Live Kenya

The infrastructure fund, Kuria argued, should not be drawn from the capitation budget.

Instead, it should come from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Ministry of Education’s Transition Infrastructure Grant.

He stressed that these funds are critical to maintaining schools’ financial health and ensuring they remain open through the examination period.

“If the remaining funds are not disbursed soon, schools may be forced to close early, which would severely disrupt the upcoming exams,” Kuria warned in a letter dated October 9.

With the national exams fast approaching, the financial woes of secondary schools have put the Ministry of Education under pressure to respond quickly and ensure that schools receive the remaining capitation funds.