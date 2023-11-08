The earlier CS Kuria is sacked, the better - Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot

Senator Cheruiyot made the bold statement in the floor of the house on Wednesday, November 11 in response to CS Kuria's public criticism of the Senate's handling of the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Senator Aaron Cheruiyot did not hold back in expressing his disappointment with CS Moses Kuria's conduct.

He began by stating, "On behalf of the Senate, I want to register my disappointment in the increasingly and becoming conduct of Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. A man who's continually embarrassing the appointing authority."

CS Kuria has come under heavy criticism severally due to his remarks and opinions, which many times have rubbed many Kenyans the wrong way.

The Majority Leader's words underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting that the actions of the Cabinet Secretary were not only perceived as an affront to the Senate but also reflected poorly on President William Ruto.

At the center of Senator Aaron's reproach was a particular tweet by CS Kuria, which he deemed to be in bad taste.

The tweet, according to Senator Aaron, painted senators as individuals lacking cognitive ability, an assertion that he vehemently rejected.

The Majority Leader made it clear that such public criticisms were not conducive to the collaborative functioning of government institutions.

Senator Aaron went beyond expressing disappointment; he aligned himself with fellow members of the house who had previously raised concerns about CS Moses Kuria's conduct.

He asserted, "I now agree with members of this house who brought in here a motion before to discuss the conduct of this particular minister."

This acknowledgment indicated a growing consensus within Kenya Kwanza about the need for a serious examination of CS Kuria's actions.

Furthermore, Senator Aaron contended that CS Kuria's behavior was consistent in its embarrassment of the head of state.

"Because at every given opportunity, he has done nothing other than embarrass the appointing authority," stated the Majority Leader.

"In fact, it is my submission that the earlier CS Moses Kuria is let off his duty, the better for this administration," Senator Cheruiyot added.

The senator was among those who CS Kuria called out for being 'misled' during the impeachment proceeding against Governor Mwangaza.

