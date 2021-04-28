The Senate has suspended the ongoing Special Sitting to debate the Building Bridges Initiative report, over the alleged arrest of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.
Senate Special Sitting suspended over alleged arrest of Meru Senator
Linturi was allegedly arrested by the DCI
Speaker Ken Lusaka suspended the Wednesday afternoon sitting for 30 minutes, to find out why the senator has been arrested.
“This is very serious and because of the gravity of the matter and what has been requested, I am suspending the house for 30 minutes, during which time I will use to find out what has happened and even after we find out, I would want to direct the committee on National Security to get into this matter and find out as a deterrent, so that this does not happen again to any member of this house,” said the Speaker as he adjourned the sitting.
Senator Mithika Linturi has finally been released.
"The few hours have been in the hands of my brother Kinoti has not been one of the good experiences," said Linturi.
He narrated that he found officers in three vehicles carrying guns waiting for him outside his home.
Linturi added that he has been asked to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Thursday (Tomorrow) at 9am.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke