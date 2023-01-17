ADVERTISEMENT
Millions Chebukati and other exiting IEBC officials will receive

Fabian Simiyu

Chebukati and two other IEBC officials will exit the office after 6 years of service

From left: Commissioners Boya Molu, outgoing IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Abdi Guliye
Outgoing IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati and his two commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye will be retiring from their posts after serving for six years.

The three officials will take home hefty packages after serving in the country's most technical board that defines the fate of Kenyan leaders after every five years.

Chebukati will receive a Sh12.4 million perk while his two commissioners will receive Sh10.3 million each as they exit the office.

Outgoing IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu & Abdi Guliye during the launch of the Post-election Evaluation Report in Nairobi
READ: How Chebukati, commissioners went into hiding days after Bomas election drama

This means that a total of Sh33 million taxpayers' money will be used as a send-off package for the three IEBC officials.

During the launch of Post Election Evaluation Report for the August 9, 2022 General Elections on January 16, 2023, Chebukati stated that he has set the pace, even as he exits office and that he wishes his successors all the best

"We believe the pace has been set and I take this opportune moment to wish our successors all the best as they pick the baton from us to take the elections of this country to the next level.

Outgoing IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu & Abdi Guliye during the launch of the Post-election Evaluation Report in Nairobi
"We mastered higher courage to overcome the perils of democracy and we delivered the sacred will of the people of Kenya," said Chebukati.

Chebukati had a bumpy ride especially when the election results were nullified in 2017 but the dust settled quickly after he proved that he was worth holding his post.

Professor Abdi Guliye stated that he was grateful for serving Kenyans for the past six years and he is going to retire with his head held high after delivering the best to the nation.

