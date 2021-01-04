Kenya Railways through its Managing Director Philip Mainga has launched night passenger train service to complement the high demand of travel following the reopening of schools.

According to Mainga, the they will roll out the third set of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger train on January 4th, 2021.

The Madaraka Express night train will commence its journey from both ends of the line in Nairobi and Mombasa at 9pm and end its journey at 3am.

“We are running this service because of the boom in passengers from the schools reopening with the aim of supporting parents, teachers and students moving from different locations. Airports and matatus have been overwhelmed,” said Managing Director Philip Mainga.

Mainga added that arrangements have been made for passengers using the Night train to be allowed to move around under curfew hours upon proof of ticketing.

Mombasa Terminus (SGR)

“For as long as one has their ticket, there shouldn’t be a challenge in connecting. For Nairobi, we have no challenge as we have a commuter train which will bring passengers into the Central Business District (CBD) at around 4am,” posed Mainga.

The MD added that the night-train has been schedule to operate on Monday and Tuesday alone, but demand will determine if its made a permanent feature for the SGR passenger service.

SGR has been operating two pairs of trains between Nairobi and Mombasa, both commencing their journeys at 8am and 3pm.

The Night train will have stop overs at; Mtito Andei, Voi, Emali, Kibwezi and Mariakani.