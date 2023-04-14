4 die while fasting to reach heaven faster 'to meet Jesus'

According to police, the gang had been hiding out in a forest for many days after being instructed by a local preacher to fast while "waiting to meet Jesus" adding that they rescued 11 people – six of them were emaciated and in critical condition.

Police said they will resume a search for more members of the group on Friday morning following reports that others were still in the forest.

Police are reported to have found a fresh in the forest which will be investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The worshippers belong to Good News International Church led by a local pastor who has been on police radar for allegedly urging his followers to starve to death to reach heaven faster.