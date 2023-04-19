The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Murkomen, Kindiki on the spot during Cabinet meeting

Denis Mwangi

The issue of road accidents was mentioned as a concern during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House

File image of Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the press on December 20, 2022
File image of Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the press on December 20, 2022

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen are on the spot to rein in on the increased road accidents that have claimed the lives of Kenyans including students.

This followed a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway that claimed the lives of six students after the matatu they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

CS Kindiki and Murkomen were directed, during a Cabinet meeting on April 18, to address the safety of Kenyans travelling on the roads, especially with the onset of the rains.

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023
Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023
Cabinet also condoled the families of the children who lost their lives.

Cabinet has expressed concern over the continued increase in road carnage in the country and directed the Ministry of Interior & National Administration jointly with the Ministry of Roads & Transport to take remedial action.

The directive reiterated that the traffic code must be enforced in a manner that enhances road safety, especially during this long rains season,” a statement from the Cabinet Office read in part.

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023
Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

On April 1, CS Murkomen said that the government would increase vehicle inspection centres across the country, terming road accidents as a national calamity.

This followed an accident that claimed the lives of Pwani University Students in late March.

From the Ministry perspective, we have said we will increase car inspection centres. Currently, we have four in the whole country. We are going to privatise car inspection to get private investors who will open inspection centres across the country,” Murkomen said, adding that the regulations are ready.

The proposed motor vehicle inspection rules dictate that all privately owned vehicles that are over four years old must undergo a vehicle inspection test every two years.

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023
Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The proposal also imposes an inspection fee depending on the size of the vehicle and period, from Sh1,300 to Sh150,000.

CS Murkomen also announced that the government would plant cameras on major highways and transport corridors to nab motorists who violate traffic laws.

He urged passengers to speak up whenever they are suspicious about drivers’ conduct, to prevent accidents, adding that passengers also have a responsibility to be ferried safely.

Denis Mwangi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

