CS Murkomen, Kindiki on the spot during Cabinet meeting

This followed a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway that claimed the lives of six students after the matatu they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

CS Kindiki and Murkomen were directed, during a Cabinet meeting on April 18, to address the safety of Kenyans travelling on the roads, especially with the onset of the rains.

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet also condoled the families of the children who lost their lives.

“Cabinet has expressed concern over the continued increase in road carnage in the country and directed the Ministry of Interior & National Administration jointly with the Ministry of Roads & Transport to take remedial action.

“The directive reiterated that the traffic code must be enforced in a manner that enhances road safety, especially during this long rains season,” a statement from the Cabinet Office read in part.

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

On April 1, CS Murkomen said that the government would increase vehicle inspection centres across the country, terming road accidents as a national calamity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This followed an accident that claimed the lives of Pwani University Students in late March.

“From the Ministry perspective, we have said we will increase car inspection centres. Currently, we have four in the whole country. We are going to privatise car inspection to get private investors who will open inspection centres across the country,” Murkomen said, adding that the regulations are ready.

The proposed motor vehicle inspection rules dictate that all privately owned vehicles that are over four years old must undergo a vehicle inspection test every two years.

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The proposal also imposes an inspection fee depending on the size of the vehicle and period, from Sh1,300 to Sh150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Murkomen also announced that the government would plant cameras on major highways and transport corridors to nab motorists who violate traffic laws.