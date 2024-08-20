I don’t care if you don’t like me - 'Bad Girl' Millie's bold message on self worth

Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, popularly known as Bad Girl Milly, has once again captured the attention of her fans with a powerful and bold message to women.

Speaking during a women’s mentorship workshop in Machakos County on Friday, August 16, Millie Odhiambo shared her thoughts on self-confidence, values, and how she expects others to treat her.

Millie Odhiambo speaks at women mentorship workshop

FAWE Africa, a pan-African non-governmental organisation dedicated to empowering girls and women, shared several images of Millie during the workshop, highlighting her impactful speech.

"Hon Millie Odhiambo, MP Suba North, and senior members of parliament present gave a very powerful keynote address to the young women leaders. It was a great opportunity to share her experience and give advice to the participants," reads a caption from their post.

Millie Odhiambo’s Bold Self-Declaration

During the workshop, Millie Odhiambo delivered a straightforward and unapologetic message about who she is as a person.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Millie is heard confidently explaining her personality and values, making it clear that she is not afraid to be herself, regardless of what others think.

"First of all, I tell people I am a very rude person. I don't care if you don't like it, go to hell. That's who I am," Millie stated boldly.

She continued by emphasising the importance of living by her own values, without worrying about whether others approve or not. "Number two, I have my own values and I live by my values. If you don't like them, go to hell," she added.

Millie Odhiambo stands firm in her beliefs

Millie Odhiambo didn’t stop there. She went on to express how strongly she stands by her decisions and beliefs, stating that once she chooses a path, she sticks to it. "Number three, I am a person that if I take a stand, that is my stand," she asserted.

In a humorous yet confident manner, Millie also addressed her self-image, stating that she considers herself beautiful.

"Number four, I am a very beautiful person and if you have a problem, go see your ophthalmologist. The problem is with your eyes, not with me. That is who I am," she declared.

Mentoring next generation of women leaders

Millie Odhiambo was joined at the workshop by other prominent figures, including Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi and nominated MP Irene Mayaka.

Together, they mentored 30 young women, sharing leadership skills and personal experiences to help them grow into confident and capable leaders.