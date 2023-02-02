19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

Kenya is lucky to have such leaders, especially the Members of Parliament who have mastered the art of speaking to represent their people or constituencies.

On the other hand, there are MPs in Kenya who are always quiet and some of them end up taking their silence to the parliament for five years after being voted in to represent the needs of their constituents.

Here are some of the outstanding MPs when it comes to airing their views.

Babu Owino

The current Embakasi East MP, Babu Ongili Owino is definitely one of the famous MPs in Kenya especially after dedicating his time to teaching candidates Mathematics during his free time.

Pulse Live Kenya

Owino is a staunch supporter of Hon Raila Amolo Odinga and there are no doubts that he can take a bullet for the former Prime Minister.

The Embakasi East MP rose to fame during his days as the Students' president at the University of Nairobi.

He has mastered the art of conversing with a large crowd no matter the circumstance. People normally listen to him because he is also a funny young man.

Pulse Live Kenya

The MP has a famous phrase 'Tibim' that he normally uses to symbolise togetherness when rallying a crowd.

Embakasi constituents love him for his exemplary work no wonder they voted him in for his second term on August 2022.

Ndindi Nyoro

An entrepreneur, economist, and now a politician, Ndindi Nyoro is yet another politician who speaks a lot when given the opportunity.

His speeches are always about defending the people of Kiharu, his constituency, and Kenya at large.

Just like Babu, Nyoro is a strong follower of the fifth president of Kenya, William Ruto and he has always stood up to defend him when the need arises.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyoro has also mastered the art of talking to his audience and that's why you will always hear people laughing whenever he speaks.

He knows how to express himself, especially while on the floor of the parliament and that is why a majority of his solutions and questions are always reviewed and implemented.

Gathoni Wamuchomba

Githunguri MP Hon Wamuchomba Gathoni is definitely a woman on a mission after landing the legislative post.

She is a politician who is a go-getter and someone who will tell you off when she you going the wrong way.

Pulse Live Kenya

For instance, she is among the few MPs who confronted Sakaja when he was planning to shift matatu stages around the CBD.

She is a strong supporter of William Ruto and she once said that she ditched former president Uhuru Kenyatta's camp because of his 'don't care' attitude.

Junet Mohamed

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed is a talkative, yet most loved MP in the Azimio camp because of how he speaks and expresses his points.

His political godfather Raila Odinga didn't make it to State House but that hasn't deterred him from being the talkative MP that Kenyans know.

He is a politician who is definitely on a mission to build his own brand and win the souls of Kenyans.

Pulse Live Kenya

Junet is a sarcastic man and he can irritate you sometimes if you haven't mastered the art of ignoring him.

This is evident when he joked about Hon Mithika Linturi being nervous in parliament when he was being vetted for a CS job.

Linturi knew what Junet was after but he didn't bother to engage much with him. The clip of their conversation went viral and that could have been a win for Junet.

Didmus Barasa

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has been trending in Kenya for various reasons but he is definitely a man on a mission.

The MP rose to fame in 2017 when he clinched the Kimilili seat using a Jubilee ticket in a National Super Alliance (NASA) stronghold region.

People wondered how Didmus made it yet he seemed to be uncertain during his campaigns at the time.

Pulse Live Kenya

To make sure that he becomes relevant to his people, Didmus has learnt the art of articulation and acting appropriately.

He has built numerous classrooms for various schools in Kimilili and also roads. It is through his activities that he has connected with his people.

Nowadays, whatever he says is final in his constituency. He is also establishing his presence in Wiliam Ruto's camp through rallies and posting speeches on his Twitter account.

Sabina Chege

Sabina Chege is a powerful politician from Murang'a County whose journey has been shaped by venturing into different career paths.

Chege was once an actress and a radio presenter before switching to politics where she represented Murang'a as a Woman Representative.

Her prowess in politics was noticed in 2022 when she commanded crowds during campaigns as she vouched for Raila to win the presidential elections.

Sabina Chege Pulse Live Kenya

Her candidate didn't win but she was nominated by the Azimio camp and she is currently an MP. The nomination was obviously her reward for sticking by her candidate when it mattered most.

Chege recently met with Ruto at State House alongside other Jubilee MPs and this can help you guess the role that she plays in Kenya's politics.

The aim of her meeting with the president was to align different strategies to help the government run smoothly.

Sylvanus Osoro

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro is a man on a mission and he is a close ally to president William Ruto.

The MP is no-nonsense and he once rallied his fellow MPs not to impeach Trade CS Moses Kuria for agreeing to import maize.

Pulse Live Kenya

Osoro said it was wise to correct Kuria rather than punish him for a one-time mistake. As for Osoro, human is to error hence we should always give those around us a second chance.

Gladys Boss Shollei

Gladys Shollei can be described as a woman of steel for she is a tough politician and she is the current Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

She is a die-hard supporter of Ruto and just like the president, she always sticks to what she says come rain come sunshine.

Gladys Boss Shollei Pulse Live Kenya

Shollei is the former Woman Rep of Uasin Gishu County and she did a tremendous job while she was in office.

With her new role as the deputy speaker, there are no doubts that she will help in pushing the agendas for the sake of getting Kenyans to a better place.

Peter Salasya

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya definitely knows what it takes for a leader to bond with his constituents and Kenyans at large and that is what he's doing at the moment.

Ever since he was elected on August 2022, Salasya has been making headlines everywhere as he tries to find relevance in Politics.

Pulse Live Kenya

He has gone from organising tournaments to looking for a wife. Kenyans are growing fond of him because people are starting to realise the kind of an asset that he can be.

Millie Odhiambo

Come rain come sunshine, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has dedicated her loyalty to Raila Odinga and this was also evident during the August 2022 elections.

Pulse Live Kenya

Odhiambo has been a key pillar when it comes to addressing Raila's agendas alongside Junet Mohamed.

Phelix Odiwuor

Lang'ata's finest Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalango is a rising MP who many people associate with success after coming from nothing to something.

To start with, Jalango unseated Nickson Korir in a tightly contested race for the Lang'ata Constituency seat on August 2022 and that is when people started noticing his moves.

Jalango Pulse Live Kenya

Jalas as many people refer to him is one person who loves expressing his thoughts freely and that is why maybe he was voted in by the Lang'ata residents.

He has been upfront to help his constituency in terms of fixing severe problems in the region both in parliament and on the ground.

Beatrice Elachi

Former speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly Beatrice Elachi is among Kenya's vocal and tough legislators and this has been seen in the past as she overcame all hurdles to be where she is currently.

She is the current Dagoretti North MP after resigning from the county job on August 11, 2020.

ece-auto-gen

Before her resignation in 2020, all eyes were on her since she was handling the county's 'cold wars' with no pressure since she knew that she was discharging her duties effectively.

Martha Wangari

Gilgil MP Wanjira, Martha Wangari is a UDA legislator who also happens to be a true definition of a modern-day leader.

Pulse Live Kenya

Not only is she an active member of the National Assembly but also when it comes to representing her constituency at all times.

Mohammed Ali

Nyali MP and former journalist Mohamed Ali is yet another politician who has gone viral in Kenya for standing his ground in whatever he says and does.

Back in 2017 when he was still new in politics, he lost during the ODM nominations but that did not deter him from quitting what he wanted to achieve.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali Pulse Live Kenya

He vied as an independent candidate in the Nyali MP race and emerged victorious. In 2022, he joined UDA and he was re-elected in the same position.

While in parliament, he always argues his agendas out, and guess what, he always manages to convince his fellow MPs in the house.

Passaris Esther Muthoni

Esther Passaris Muthoni is serving her second term as the Woman Representative of Nairobi County, thanks to her competence when it comes to conversing.

Esther Passaris Pulse Live Kenya

Passaris is also a staunch follower of Raila Odinga and she has on many occasions defended the ODM leader whenever critics come attacking him.

Antony Ichung'wah Kimani

Kikuyu MP Antony Ichung'wah Kimani was in 2022 elected back into office under the UDA colours and he is among the MPs who sided with William Ruto when things were thick on his side.

Pulse Live Kenya

While in parliament, his agendas are mostly about the welfare of Kenyans and how the country's economy can be restored.

Khamisi Mboko Mishi Juma

Likoni MP Khamisi Mishi Mboko Juma is one legislator who knows how to express her ideas whether in parliament or during rallies.

Pulse Live Kenya

She was re-elected to serve Likoni in a race that had more than 10 candidates. She won the race on an ODM ticket. She is a loyal supporter of Raila Odinga also.

Omwera George Aladwa

Makadara MP Omwera George Aladwa has proved to be a loyal supporter of Raila Odinga since 2013.

Back in 2019, he had to reiterate his loyalty to Odinga after it emerged that he was out of the ODM camp.

ece-auto-gen

He is also a politician who knows how to champion his agendas no wonder Makadara has thrived under his leadership.

T.J. Kajwang'

Kajwang' Tom Joseph Francis is a legislator who knows how to voice the challenges of his constituents and the whole nation at large.

ece-auto-gen