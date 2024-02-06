Tahidi High star brings magistrate to tears with early Valentine's surprise [Video]

The group gave Atambo an early Valentine's Day present by gifting her a bouquet as appreciation for her devotion to duty.

The group also performed a new song, 'Upendo', that had been composed and dedicated to her by musician Anthony Waweru, aka T-Star.

The musician said that their surprise was motivated by the passion and devotion the chief magistrate displayed while executing her duties, regardless of the social status of those she served.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group praised that during Atambo’s tenure as the chief magistrate, the operations at the Thika Law Courts had improved significantly, especially in cases involving children and the small claims court.

Thika Law Court Chief Magistrates dances alongside civilians who decided to surprise her on February 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

“This morning, I just got to work, and this is what I found,” Chief Magistrate Atambo said while trying to contain her tears.

“It is the first time, and I did not expect that after you have done your work as a judicial officer, someone would come back to say thank you in such a manner because for me, as a judicial officer, what matters is that you have done the right thing, and the day is over, and you are satisfied that you have done your best,” she said.

Waitherero said that as an advocate for children's rights, she has witnessed the good work Atambo has done in dealing with cases involving minors.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also added that the magistrate has been contributing to the welfare of children by donating to children’s homes.

In 2022, Atambo initiated a series of legal awareness and sensitization campaigns targeting schools within Thika.

This innovative program, designed to educate the youth on legal matters, aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the law among students.

By incorporating legal education into the school curriculum, the initiative sought to empower young Kenyans with knowledge of their rights and responsibilities, thereby nurturing a legally informed generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Tahidi High actress Sue Kimani, aka Waitherero Pulse Live Kenya

The campaigns were part of a broader effort to promote legal literacy and encourage proactive engagement with legal processes from an early age.

Chief Magistrate Atambo joined the Judiciary in 2005 and has served at the Attorney General’s Office as a state counsel in the civil litigation department.