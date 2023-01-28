Bus with 42 passengers bursts into flames

The bus belonging to Tahmeed Bus Company had 42 passengers on board all of whom were rescued and safely evacuated.

Confirming the incident, Voi sub-county commander Bernastein Shari said the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. and the cause of the fire had not been established.

"The bus belonging to Tahmeed Bus Company with 42 passengers on board was heading to Mombasa from Nairobi," Shari told Nation.

Shari said the bus company was going to make plans for another bus to ferry the passengers to their destinations.

The incident happened hours after another road accident in Murang'a claimed three lives.

The accident happened when a 14- seater matatu which was ferrying muguka rammed into a lorry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Muguka leaves were also left scattered on the floor and seats of the matatu.

Police and good Samaritans rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue any survivors and cordoned off the area.

A spot check online reveals that several accidents have happened along the same stretch of road with many fatalities and making it one of the most notorious blackspots.