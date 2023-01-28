ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Bus with 42 passengers bursts into flames

Amos Robi

The cause of the fire was not immediately established

Mombasa bound bus catches fire
Mombasa bound bus catches fire

A Mombasa-bound bus on Saturday, January 28 burst into flames near Voi town Taita Taveta county.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The bus belonging to Tahmeed Bus Company had 42 passengers on board all of whom were rescued and safely evacuated.

Confirming the incident, Voi sub-county commander Bernastein Shari said the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. and the cause of the fire had not been established.

"The bus belonging to Tahmeed Bus Company with 42 passengers on board was heading to Mombasa from Nairobi," Shari told Nation.

Shari said the bus company was going to make plans for another bus to ferry the passengers to their destinations.

The incident happened hours after another road accident in Murang'a claimed three lives.

The accident happened when a 14- seater matatu which was ferrying muguka rammed into a lorry.

The scene of the Saturday morning accident that claimed three lives at Kambiti in Murang'a
The scene of the Saturday morning accident that claimed three lives at Kambiti in Murang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Muguka leaves were also left scattered on the floor and seats of the matatu.

Police and good Samaritans rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue any survivors and cordoned off the area.

A spot check online reveals that several accidents have happened along the same stretch of road with many fatalities and making it one of the most notorious blackspots.

Last weekend, several people perished along the same stretch of road at Kambiti, Nairobi – Nyeri Highway on 21st January.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bus with 42 passengers bursts into flames

Bus with 42 passengers bursts into flames

DP Gachagua confirms government will fulfill 3 requests made by Magoha’s family

DP Gachagua confirms government will fulfill 3 requests made by Magoha’s family

Truth on claims of Kalonzo dumping Raila and rejecting Azimio rallies

Truth on claims of Kalonzo dumping Raila and rejecting Azimio rallies

3 killed in grisly Saturday morning accident at notorious blackspot

3 killed in grisly Saturday morning accident at notorious blackspot

Graduate who went viral after 9 years of tarmacking with 2 degrees saved

Graduate who went viral after 9 years of tarmacking with 2 degrees saved

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Ruto issues ultimatum for Kenyans to get digital identities

Ruto issues ultimatum for Kenyans to get digital identities

Identity of woman who died in Juja dam with Kiambu businessman revealed [Photos]

Identity of woman who died in Juja dam with Kiambu businessman revealed [Photos]

‘Being homosexual isn’t a crime’ – Pope Francis says, calls for love for LGBTQ people

‘Being homosexual isn’t a crime’ – Pope Francis says, calls for love for LGBTQ people

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2022 KCSE Examination results.

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

Little-known Nyambaria High School where 405 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

File image of Njoki wa Mathira (left) who was appointed by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Charlene Ruto in a photo posted on Twitter by Njoki wa Mathira

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]