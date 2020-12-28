Thirdway Alliance Kenya has named exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna as its candidate for the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18 next year.

In an officially release, the Party said that they had settled on Miguna as their preferred candidate for the upcoming By-election on grounds that Nairobi City can no longer be entrusted in the hands of corrosive cartels.

“… To reclaim this great City, Dr. Mihguna offers his candidature in the upcoming by-election. As is his trademark, Dr. Miguna’s candidature is not separate for the virtues that he fought for and which remain the defining hallmark of his public and private life- Integrity, visionary and transformative leadership, elimination of corruption and development for all.

It is therefore a great honor for Thirdway Alliance Kenya, to unveil Dr. Miguna Miguna as its Candidate for this by-election. Thirdway Alliance Kenya and Dr. Miguna share a common belief that Nairobi and indeed the republic of Kenya, can no longer be entrusted in the hands of corrosive cartel of plunderers and a criminal enterprise” read part of the statement signed by Party Chairman Miruru Waweru.

The unveiling come days after Miguna declared interest in Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election following the impeachment of governor Mike Sonko.

On December 12th, Miguna said that the constitution grants him the right to vie for political office from exile and he had received legal advice from constitutional lawyer Waikwa Wanyoike over the matter.

“…Having received competent legal advice from Waikwa Wanyoike on Dec. 19, 2020, I, Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan citizen by birth and registered voter in Nairobi, hereby declare my candidature for the position of Governor of Nairobi in the upcoming by-election. Volunteers are welcomed,” said Miguna Miguna.

In 2017, the exiled lawyer vied for the Nairobi Governor position where he came in fourth, after Mike Sonko, Evans Kidero and Peter Kenneth. Sonko won the election.