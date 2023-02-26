Tourism CS Peninah Malonza introduces plan to train beach boys

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza announced the plan over the weekend, citing complaints of harassment from tourists, which is threatening the resurgence of tourism in the Coast region.

In a bid to restore the tourism sector's reputation, the free training course will be offered to beach boys in a university soon to be launched in Kilifi. The course aims to equip the beach boys with the necessary skills to receive tourists and create a better experience for them.

"We want to organise our beach boys because they are looking for money, but we have received complaints that when tourists come, they are being harassed and have even threatened to stop coming," said CS Malonza.

"The plan we have for our beach boys is to first ensure that the university we are building here at Ronald Ngala street in Kilifi will offer free education for beach boys on Tourism management. They will be taught how to receive our tourists," Malonza added.

CS Malonza also urged the establishment of a beach boys' association, which will act as a recruitment agency for individuals and legitimize them through formal employment. She also recommended that the association should provide uniforms for the beach boys to identify them as certified members of the association.

"We believe that by training beach boys and establishing a beach boys' association, we can significantly reduce insecurity in the coastal region and improve the tourist experience," said CS Malonza.

The move has been welcomed by industry players who see it as a step in the right direction towards improving the tourism sector in the coastal region of Kenya.