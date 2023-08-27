The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Murkomen & Kabando Wa Kabando light up social media in ugly exchange

Charles Ouma

We need Ruto to succeed but he's tribal, inept, chaotic - Kabando Wa Kabando claims

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee
Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate's Roads & Transport committee

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando locked horns over the sacking of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director Alex Gitari.

Gitari was fired in the aftermath of the Friday night blackout that saw Kenya plunged into darkness, including key installations such as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport that was left in the dark after back-up generators failed to come to life.

CS Murkomen moved in swiftly and terminated Gitari’s contract alongside others, offering an apology for the incident and expressing his shock and dismay.

According to Kabando, the blackout at JKIA was merely an excuse that provided an opportunity for Murkomen to fire Gitari.

The former lawmaker maintained that Gitari was simply sacrificed to save certain sacred cows, and alleged that President William Ruto is “tribal, inept and chaotic."

"It was already in the books that Ruto's UDA was craving to out KAA MD Alex Gitari. The excuse to sack him arrived last night. Rais won't sack his men - CS Murkomen & CS Chirchir. Sacred cows uncocking whisky at KPLC, KAA. We need Ruto to succeed but he's tribal, inept, chaotic," Kabando wrote.

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando (Twitter)
Former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando (Twitter)

Murkomen fired back daring Kabando to apply for the vacancy of KAA director if he meets the cut, promising to appoint him if he qualifies for the same and emerges top of the recruitment exercise.

"You are suffering from acute mtu yetu syndrome even where it is completely unnecessary. You don’t know me, I will deal with all the state departments and agencies under me professionally and I do not care about your tribe, I want results. Period!" Murkomen slammed.

READ: Kenya Power: Why total restoration of power is taking longer than expected

Power was eventually restored, but the blackout claimed many casualties and saw Murkomen roll out several changes in his ministry.

