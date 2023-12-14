Speaking on Wednesday, December 13, Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo allayed fears that the government was broke, saying that Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u had been misunderstood.
Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities
Treasury has addressed fears of a gloomy Christmas amidst concern about the government’s ability to pay December salaries.
“I can confirm to you that all salaries for November are fully settled and we are on course to settle for December as scheduled so there should be no cause for alarm,” PS Kiptoo said.
Treasury has been under pressure to ensure timely disbursement of funds to various arms of government as well as counties.
On December 5, Members of Parliament stormed out of the National Assembly chambers in protest of delayed NG-CDF disbursement.
The MPs ended a Plenary session prematurely and broke into chants of 'solidarity forever' and 'No CDF, No Parliament!
Some lawmakers even blocked the entrance to Parliament and barred their colleagues from gaining access to the House.
A severe cash crunch has also hit counties, resulting in interruption of essential services and salary delays.
The financial crisis has been attributed to the failure of the Exchequer to release funds to counties.
Some county officials claim they have opted to spend their own source revenue to fund crucial operations.
The Council of Governors Finance Chairperson and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa noted that the National Treasury owes counties about Sh52.40 billion.
