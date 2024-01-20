Uhuru sends tongues wagging after ditching Kenya Airforce for Uganda Airlines

The retired President who has in the past used a Kenya Airforce plane for his official travels was photographed at Nd’jili International Airport disembarking from the plane.

Uhuru flew to DRC for the inauguration in of DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi with President William Ruto also set to attend the event on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Uhuru was first to arrive in DRC on Friday, with Ruto landing on Saturday morning.

The duo is likely to meet and share the same podium in what will be the first occasion when they share the same podium since the Kenya Kwanza administration came to power.

"President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta has this evening arrived at N'Djili International Airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect H.E. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo," The Office of the Fourth President of Kenya announced.

Netizens took to social media to give their take on why Uhuru who is a respected statesman dumped Kenya Airforce plane for the Ugandan Airline plane.

Some also questioned Uhuru’s decision to use the airline of a neighbouring state when Kenya has its national carrier, Kenya Airways.

A section defended Uhuru’s choice of Uganda Airlines, noting that he may have done so in the spirit of embracing East African Community and promoting the business of Uganda’s national carrier.

“People are wondering why Uhuru Kenyatta did not use Kenya Air Force or Kenya Airways and opted for Uganda Airlines, well I have news for you. Wake up and smell the coffee. We are going the EAC way.” Opined one Sam Nato.