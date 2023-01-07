Uhuru's message to Raila on 78th birthday

In his birthday message, Uhuru wished blessings on the Azimio leader as he turned 78 years old.

"I would like to take this opportunity in the new year, to wish my brother and friend Raila Odinga a Happy Birthday.

"May God's blessings and favour be upon you today and in the years to come," read Uhuru’s birthday message.

Besides the former head of state others that sent their wishes to Raila include NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua who described Raila as a transformational leader.

Raila Odinga and Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

“Happy birthday Raila Odinga Captain of Azimio and kenya’s foremost transformational leader. May you enjoy many happy returns,” Karua wrote.

Suna East member of parliament Junet Mohamed celebrated Odinga saying Kenya was lucky to have a man like Odinga.

“Happy Birthday Baba Raila Odinga. We are lucky to have in our country a man of your fortitude. We are glad you never give up.

“Wishing you good health. May Allah give you a successful year ahead,” Junet said.

Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga in her message said the Azimio leader will continue to be an inspiration to women like her.

Gladys Wanga and Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

“Baba, we thank you for your contributions to constitutionalism, devolution, and the fight for a better Kenya and better lives for all Kenyans,”

“Many of us have been and will continue to be inspired by you,” Wanga said.