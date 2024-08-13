Uhuru's hand: Raila reveals behind-the-scenes talks leading to deal with Ruto [Video]

Speaking during a funeral ceremony on Tuesday in Marakwet, Odinga disclosed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta played a significant role in initiating talks to resolve the escalating political tensions in the country.

Odinga recounted that during the height of the nationwide protests that began in June, Kenyatta reached out to him, urging him to engage in dialogue with President Ruto.

According to Odinga, Kenyatta expressed deep concern over the potential consequences if the unrest continued. “Uhuru told me to talk with Ruto because if the country burns, we will not have another country. We must put out this fire so that people can talk and find a solution,” Odinga revealed.

ODM leader Raila Odinga during a funeral ceremony in Marakwet, Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga further detailed his subsequent conversation with President Ruto, during which he openly discussed the root causes of the unrest.

"William reached out and I spoke to him openly. You know I don’t hide things," Odinga said, addressing rumours of a handshake between the two leaders.

He clarified that there was no such handshake, but rather a frank exchange about the failures that had led to widespread dissatisfaction among the youth.

Odinga pointed to the underperformance of some of Ruto's appointees and the excessive use of force by police as key issues exacerbating the situation.

“The newspapers are reporting there is a handshake, but no. I told him the problem was that the people who you appointed did not work, and now the young people are angry and on the streets,” Odinga explained.

He added, "The youth told me to stay away from the protest because they got it, I have done enough. I said the young people are not crazy. Your people have failed to work and also police officers are using excessive force and many are in hospital. That is fanning the protest more."

Raila Odinga speaks at KICC when he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya