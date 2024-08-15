The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Denis Mwangi

Despite the setback, Gachagua reassured the audience that he would adapt his plans accordingly.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Eldoret State Lodge ahead of the conferment of Eldoret City Status
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Eldoret State Lodge ahead of the conferment of Eldoret City Status

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua brought laughter and applause to the attendees at the Eldoret Sports Club on Thursday as Eldoret officially received city status.

The conferment ceremony, marked by celebratory festivities and a sense of local pride, was further brightened by Gachagua’s candid and humorous remarks about the evolving status of Eldoret.

Addressing the gathering, Gachagua made light of his personal experience with the new city status, humorously noting how President William Ruto's investments have outpaced his own.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Jonathan Bii during the conferment of Eldoret City status
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Jonathan Bii during the conferment of Eldoret City status
The Deputy President recounted how he had initially missed the opportunity to purchase land in Eldoret prior to its elevation, which now means higher costs for real estate.

His light-hearted approach to the situation drew laughter from the crowd.

“Mimi kwa hii maneno ya city nimeenda hasara kidogo kwa sababu nilizubaa,” Gachagua said, translating to, “I’ve taken a bit of a loss with this city status because I was a bit slow.”

He elaborated that he had been planning to buy plots in Eldoret for business purposes but hesitated, and now predicts that he will face increased prices due to the city's new status.

Despite the setback, Gachagua reassured the audience that he would adapt his plans accordingly.

He humorously added that while Ruto’s investments are well-placed in Nairobi and Eldoret, he himself has been left a bit behind in the race for urban development.

“Sasa mheshimiwa rais sisi tunakupongeza, ukitoka Nairobi City ukikuja nyumbani unakuja city. Sasa mimi ndiye umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa tu. Umejipanga uko city Nairobi na city hapa, mambo yako imekaa vizuri,” he said.

This translates to “Mr. President, we congratulate you. When you leave Nairobi City and come home, you’re coming to another city. So, it’s true you’ve left me a bit behind, but it’s alright. You’ve planned well, things are looking good for you.”

The conferment ceremony, a milestone for Eldoret, was attended by various dignitaries and local residents who are excited about the new opportunities and challenges that come with city status.

Watch Gachagua's remarks in the video below:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

