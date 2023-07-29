In a concerning incident reported on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, authorities in Lukenya, Machakos County, discovered that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) fence had been vandalised by unidentified individuals.
Police launch investigations after over 20 meters of SGR fence was vandalised
The unidentified individuals also stole other things including the wiremesh
According to Nairobi News, the fence which spanned over 20 meters, was damaged, and the wire mesh was stolen.
“The fence which is over 20 meters long had been vandalized and the wire mesh was stolen,” reads the police report.
Police launch investigations on vandalised SGR fence
Local authorities have launched an investigation into the vandalism of the SGR fence to identify the culprits responsible for this act of sabotage.
Vandalism of public infrastructure is a serious offense and carries severe consequences, including hefty fines and imprisonment.
The police are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice and send a strong message that such criminal acts will not be tolerated.
Scrap Metal Council's warning to scrap metal dealers
The government has consistently warned the public against vandalizing government property.
The Scrap Metal Council (SMC) boss, Mr. Francis Mugo, issued a warning to scrap metal dealers not to purchase any suspected government property.
A notable example occurred two weeks prior to the SGR incident when a metal dealer was caught with property belonging to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).
“We cannot have people who break the law and we let them go scot-free, if it is confirmed that they have been operating without a licence then they will have a case to answer,” said Mugo.
Compliance with the Scrap Metal Act 2015
The Scrap Metal Act 2015, Section 9(1), clearly stipulates that dealing in scrap metal requires a valid license issued by the Scrap Metal Council, and individuals must also be members of the Scrap Metal Dealers Association.
Failure to comply with these regulations constitutes a criminal offense, and those found guilty face severe penalties.
The Act outlines a fine of up to Sh10 million or a maximum prison sentence of three years, or both, for offenders.
