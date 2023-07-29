The sports category has moved to a new website.

Police launch investigations after over 20 meters of SGR fence was vandalised

Lynet Okumu

The unidentified individuals also stole other things including the wiremesh

Nairobi-Naivasha SGR. (Twitter)
Nairobi-Naivasha SGR. (Twitter)

In a concerning incident reported on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, authorities in Lukenya, Machakos County, discovered that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) fence had been vandalised by unidentified individuals.

According to Nairobi News, the fence which spanned over 20 meters, was damaged, and the wire mesh was stolen.

“The fence which is over 20 meters long had been vandalized and the wire mesh was stolen,” reads the police report.

Nairobi-Naivasha SGR. (Twitter)
Nairobi-Naivasha SGR. (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Consequences of sharing SGR contracts worry Kenyans

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the vandalism of the SGR fence to identify the culprits responsible for this act of sabotage.

Vandalism of public infrastructure is a serious offense and carries severe consequences, including hefty fines and imprisonment.

The police are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice and send a strong message that such criminal acts will not be tolerated.

Mombasa SGR train
Mombasa SGR train Mombasa SGR train announces resumption of services after lock down was lifted Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Secrets of Kenya's SGR contracts revealed

The government has consistently warned the public against vandalizing government property.

The Scrap Metal Council (SMC) boss, Mr. Francis Mugo, issued a warning to scrap metal dealers not to purchase any suspected government property.

A notable example occurred two weeks prior to the SGR incident when a metal dealer was caught with property belonging to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

“We cannot have people who break the law and we let them go scot-free, if it is confirmed that they have been operating without a licence then they will have a case to answer,” said Mugo.

Passengers waiting to board the SGR
Passengers waiting to board the SGR Pulse Live Kenya

The Scrap Metal Act 2015, Section 9(1), clearly stipulates that dealing in scrap metal requires a valid license issued by the Scrap Metal Council, and individuals must also be members of the Scrap Metal Dealers Association.

Failure to comply with these regulations constitutes a criminal offense, and those found guilty face severe penalties.

The Act outlines a fine of up to Sh10 million or a maximum prison sentence of three years, or both, for offenders.

