ADVERTISEMENT
Update on officer who lost both arms in Tuesday protests after teargas explosion

Amos Robi

Inspector Maina lost both forearms in the incident while his female colleague who was standing next to him sustained serious chest injuries in the incident.

Chief Inspector David Maina, the policeman who got injured while handling a tear gas canister at the Nairobi West Hospital when he was visited by MP Babu Owino
Chief Inspector David Maina, the policeman who got injured while handling a tear gas canister at the Nairobi West Hospital when he was visited by MP Babu Owino
  • The policeman who got injured while handling a tear gas canister
  •  Maina delayed in releasing the detonated canister, leading to the explosion that resulted in severe injuries.
  • According to Babu, the officer who is currently admitted at Nairobi West Hospital is recuperating.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino visited Chief Inspector David Maina at Nairobi West Hospital on Tuesday night, following a tragic incident where a teargas canister exploded, causing Maina to lose both forearms.

The explosion occurred as Maina attempted to disperse protesters outside Kencom, opposite International Life House.

During the incident, Maina delayed releasing the detonated canister, leading to the explosion that resulted in severe injuries.

Maina's female colleague, Corporal Moraa, who was standing nearby, also sustained serious chest injuries.

Both officers were quickly rushed to Nairobi West Hospital for emergency treatment. Chief Inspector Maina underwent surgery and is currently recuperating.

Kenyans protesting tax propasals in the Finance Bill 2024
Kenyans protesting tax propasals in the Finance Bill 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

In a statement, Babu Owino expressed his concern and support for the injured officers.

"Yesterday evening, I visited Chief Inspector David Maina, the policeman who got injured while handling a tear gas canister, and Corporal Moraa at the Nairobi West Hospital to check on their recovery," he shared.

Owino commended the medical staff, saying they are handling the officer well.

"We are happy with the good work that the doctors and nurses of the Nairobi West Hospital are doing to ensure he recovers," said Owino.

The Embakasi East MP emphasised the importance of unity and understanding between the police and citizens during times of protest.

"It is unfortunate that anyone should suffer injuries in the exercise of citizens’ democratic rights," Owino remarked.

Police officer loses fingers after teargas canister exploded on his hand in Nairobi CBD
Police officer loses fingers after teargas canister exploded on his hand in Nairobi CBD Police officer loses fingers after teargas exploded on his hand in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Win for M-PESA users as gov't drops several tax proposals on Finance Bill 2024

He urged police officers to recognize the shared struggle for freedom, stating, "To our police brothers and sisters, these young people are fighting for you as well; do not accept to be used to stifle freedom in our beloved Kenya."

The Tuesday protests saw hundreds of young people including celebrities turn out in large numbers to protest the tax proposals in the Finance Bill 2024.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

