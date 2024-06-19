Update on officer who lost both arms in Tuesday protests after teargas explosion

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino visited Chief Inspector David Maina at Nairobi West Hospital on Tuesday night, following a tragic incident where a teargas canister exploded, causing Maina to lose both forearms.

The explosion occurred as Maina attempted to disperse protesters outside Kencom, opposite International Life House.

During the incident, Maina delayed releasing the detonated canister, leading to the explosion that resulted in severe injuries.

Maina's female colleague, Corporal Moraa, who was standing nearby, also sustained serious chest injuries.

Both officers were quickly rushed to Nairobi West Hospital for emergency treatment. Chief Inspector Maina underwent surgery and is currently recuperating.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement, Babu Owino expressed his concern and support for the injured officers.

"Yesterday evening, I visited Chief Inspector David Maina, the policeman who got injured while handling a tear gas canister, and Corporal Moraa at the Nairobi West Hospital to check on their recovery," he shared.

Owino commended the medical staff, saying they are handling the officer well.

"We are happy with the good work that the doctors and nurses of the Nairobi West Hospital are doing to ensure he recovers," said Owino.

Babu Owino's call for unity during protests

The Embakasi East MP emphasised the importance of unity and understanding between the police and citizens during times of protest.

"It is unfortunate that anyone should suffer injuries in the exercise of citizens’ democratic rights," Owino remarked.

He urged police officers to recognize the shared struggle for freedom, stating, "To our police brothers and sisters, these young people are fighting for you as well; do not accept to be used to stifle freedom in our beloved Kenya."