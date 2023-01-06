US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Manda Bay attack mastermind

Maalim Ayman is the leader of Jaysh Ayman, an al-Shabaab unit conducting terrorist attacks and operations in Kenya and Somalia.

In November 2020, the Department of State designated Ayman as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

In the pre-dawn attack, al-Shabaab terrorists killed a US soldier and two US. Department of Defense (DoD) contractors and wounded two other US service members and a third DoD contractor.

In a video subsequently released by al-Shabaab, a spokesperson for the group claimed responsibility for the attack.

An investigation by military defense body United States Africa Command uncovered that the Manda Bay attack in Lamu County may have been the result of “inadequate focus on potential threats, complacent leadership, and poor oversight”.

According to investigators, the deadly assault consisted of two attacks on the Manda airbase near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

Wanted terrorist linked to Manda Bay attack killed

Investigators determined that one, in which 10 mortar rounds were fired at Camp Simba, was intended to distract troops from responding to the main assault on Manda Bay’s air strip.