The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

Denis Mwangi

Miraa drivers are notorious for their neck-breaking speeds

A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa
A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa

A video of a late-night race between a Toyota FJ Cruiser and two miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway has gone viral on social media.

Recommended articles

The video shot against the backdrop of darkness, has left netizens both mesmerized and concerned about the dangerous attempt. .

In the video taken from the passenger seat of the Toyota FJ Cruiser, the vehicle can be seen hurtling down Thika Superhighway, its engine revving and headlights slicing through the night.

On the same road, also at high speed are two miraa trucks, distinguishable by their distinctive appearance and loaded trunks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshots of a video showing a race between a Toyota FJ Cruiser and two miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway
Screenshots of a video showing a race between a Toyota FJ Cruiser and two miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway Screenshots of a video showing a race between a Toyota FJ Cruiser and two miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicles swerve between lanes, achieving breakneck speeds that have left viewers in awe.

The driver of the FJ cruiser was initially able to pass both vehicles but one of the miraa drivers sped past him despite the speedometer reading 180km/h.

The video which was shared across various social media platforms, has ignited discussions on road safety and responsible driving.

READ: How much money miraa drivers make & why I quit KDF to ferry miraa

ADVERTISEMENT

While some viewers have expressed admiration for the audacious driving skills exhibited in the video, many others have condemned the reckless behaviour and highlighted the potential hazards posed to other road users.

Despite the video's widespread circulation, local authorities have yet to respond to the incident.

Screenshots of a video showing a race between a Toyota FJ Cruiser and two miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway
Screenshots of a video showing a race between a Toyota FJ Cruiser and two miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway Screenshots of a video showing a race between a Toyota FJ Cruiser and two miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arrest warrant issued against Senator Mandago

Arrest warrant issued against Senator Mandago

God gave me a gift - Charlene Ruto says after her employee moved her to tears

God gave me a gift - Charlene Ruto says after her employee moved her to tears

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Police sweep in Ngara yields Sh12 million & drug seizure

Police sweep in Ngara yields Sh12 million & drug seizure

Petiton to ban TikTok sparks lively debate in National Assembly [Video]

Petiton to ban TikTok sparks lively debate in National Assembly [Video]

Police determine cause of explosion in Eastleigh that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Police determine cause of explosion in Eastleigh that left 1 dead, 3 injured

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

Malik Obama reignites social media spat with brother, Barack Obama

Malik Obama reignites social media spat with brother, Barack Obama

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage photo of Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u and SRC chair Lyn Mengich

SRC announces salary changes for civil servants

A file photo Leah Njeri

New twist in Leah Njeri's mystery death after clip of vandalised home surfaces

Mercy Tarus (left) during protests against Uasin Gishu County Government on August 9, 2023

Mercy Tarus gets job offer after her story went viral

Mercy Tarus speaking during a baraza convened by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii

Mercy Tarus shares parents' reaction to her lashing out at Uasin Gishu leaders