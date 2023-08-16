Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

The video shot against the backdrop of darkness, has left netizens both mesmerized and concerned about the dangerous attempt. .

In the video taken from the passenger seat of the Toyota FJ Cruiser, the vehicle can be seen hurtling down Thika Superhighway, its engine revving and headlights slicing through the night.

On the same road, also at high speed are two miraa trucks, distinguishable by their distinctive appearance and loaded trunks.

Screenshots of a video showing a race between a Toyota FJ Cruiser and two miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicles swerve between lanes, achieving breakneck speeds that have left viewers in awe.

The driver of the FJ cruiser was initially able to pass both vehicles but one of the miraa drivers sped past him despite the speedometer reading 180km/h.

The video which was shared across various social media platforms, has ignited discussions on road safety and responsible driving.

While some viewers have expressed admiration for the audacious driving skills exhibited in the video, many others have condemned the reckless behaviour and highlighted the potential hazards posed to other road users.

Despite the video's widespread circulation, local authorities have yet to respond to the incident.