Video shows moment hotel owner allegedly shot at protestors in Mombasa

Denis Mwangi

Protests in Mombasa escalated to property damage

Vehicles burnt outside Qaffee Point Mombasa

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has issued a statement following a shooting incident during anti government protests in Mombasa on July 2.

According to the police, the shooting incident occured after a civilian firearm holder discharged it, injuring two people.

The firearm holder alleged to be the owner of Qaffee Point Hotel has been arrested and disarmed.

“The reported two persons who suffered injuries are receiving medical aid, and we pray that they will recuperate fast.

“The DCI thanks members of the public who acted fast to assist the injured to hospital, and at the same time appeals to Mombasa people to be calm on this case as necessary legal action is being taken,” the statement read.

Watch the video of the shooting below

The incident resulted in heightened tensions in the town as the crowd burnt vehicles and destruction of property.

According to some eyewitnesses, the hotel owner was trying to protect his business from looters pretending to be protestors

Kenyan security authorities have accused criminal groups of infiltrating and hijacking the recent protests.

The demonstrations, which began as peaceful protests, turned violent in some areas.

President William Ruto stated that the "legitimate" protests were "infiltrated and hijacked by a group of organised criminals" who sought to undermine the government's agenda.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, echoed these sentiments, warning that individuals involved in "acts of lawlessness" during the protests would face the full force of the law.

Qaffee Point in Mombasa
Qaffee Point in Mombasa
Ingonga emphasised that while the Constitution of Kenya protects the right to assemble and demonstrate, this right is not absolute and may be limited to protect lives and property.

He stated that any future acts of violence, destruction of property, or targeting of critical infrastructure would be met with the "fullest force of the law."

