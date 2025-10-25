KDF shortlists candidates for cadets & special officers: Full list & interview dates

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has released names of shortlisted candidates for GSO Cadets (Regular and Graduate), Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/Women.

The candidates are expected to attend their interviews on various dates with those successful joining the Kenya Defence forces in various capacities.

Food and accommodation will be provided to all candidates during the period of their interview.

KDF also noted that those who fail to make it through will be reimbursed travel expenses in line with its regulations.

Interview dates and venue for KDF cadets & special officers

Below are the interview venues for the various roles .

GSO Cadet (Regular). To report to Kenya Military Academy, Lanet, Nakuru, on Monday, 1st December 2025, at 0800hrs (8:00 a.m.).

GSO Cadet (Graduate). To report to Kenya Military Academy, Lanet, Nakuru, on Monday, 24th November 2025, at 0800hrs (8:00 a.m.).

Specialist Officers. To report to Kenya Military Academy, Lanet, Nakuru, on Monday, 8th December 2025, at 0800hrs (8:00 a.m.).

Tradesmen/Women. To report to Ulinzi Sports Complex, Langata, d. Nairobi, on Monday, 3rd November 2025, at 0800hrs (8:00 a.m.).

How to check

The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the Ministry of Defence website .

Once on the website, navigate to the Latest News section. Click on “Shortlisted Candidates for General Service Officer Cadets, Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen/Women into the Kenya Defence Forces and download the PDF which contains the names of all shortlisted candidates.

Requirements

Candidates have been requested to report at the interview venues in time with their original National Identification Card (ID Card), academic and professional certificates, curriculum vitae and any other relevant testimonials along with four copies of the same.

They have also been advised to carry warm clothing for the exercise scheduled for various dates in Novemeber and December.

KDF stressed that the recruitment process is free and open to all eligible candidates.