Acting Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu announced the closure of the Thika Environment and Land Court for 14 days.

According to the acting CJ, this was after three members of staff tested positive for covid-19.

In her statement, Ms Mwilu said that the court has a total of 10 members of staff who have all been contacted and directed to self-quarantine with immediate effect.

All urgent cases that were being handled by the Thika Environment and Lands Court have been moved to Murang’a Environment and Lands Court.

“In light of these developments, we have temporarily closed the Thika ELC Court for a period of 14 days from today. All urgent matters for Thika ELC Court shall be directed to Murang’a ELC Court,” said the statement dated March 7, 2021.

The Acting Chief Justice noted that the Court shall resume operation as soon as circumstances can allow.

Statement