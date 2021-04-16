Deputy President William Ruto has explained why he has not resigned from the government despite the fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP said he has not taken the step because there are people who think they can push him to resign by humiliating him and cutting the budget to his office among other things.

The second in command insisted that he was elected by the people alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta and he was not going to grant those pushing him out of government the chance to enjoy the fruits of their efforts.

“I am not yet at the point where I want to resign because there are people who believe they can push me to resign. That’s the whole scheme; let’s humiliate William Ruto, let’s deny him access to this, cut the budget of his office, but I want to remind those people that I was elected. I am not going to give them the opportunity to celebrate their effort to push me out of this government,” said the Deputy President.

During the interview with Citizen TV, DP Ruto clarified among other issues, claims that there were possible alliance talks with ODM leader Raila Odinga, which he denied saying that Odinga is his only worthy competitor in 2022.

Ruto added that he cannot imagine the politics of Kenya with the two of them teaming up.

