Deputy President William Ruto has changed tune on working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, about three weeks after he said he was ready to work with him.

Speaking on Thursday, the DP who was asked if his earlier remarks on working with the ODM leader remained the same said that Odinga is the most formidable competitor he can have in 2022.

Ruto went on to state that the Hustler movement and ODM are the only strongest political forces in Kenya currently, and he does not know the politics of Kenya will look like if they team up.

“When I see Raila Odinga, I see my competitor in 2022. From where I sit, Raila is the most formidable opponent that I have in 2022 and I do not know how the politics of Kenya would look like. If Raila will not be my competitor, who will be my competitor? Because from where I sit, the two strongest forces we have politically is the Hustlers and the ODM team on the other side,” said Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP insisted that he has never discussed forming an alliance with Odinga and it's also something he has not discussed with ODM Deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and deputy president William Ruto

In an interview with Radio Citizen, a few weeks ago, the DP said he could not rule out a possibility of working with ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 General elections.

He stated that he was willing and ready to work with like minded leaders and that if Mr Odinga agreed with the Hustler movement’s manifesto of building the economy bottom-up, then they could work together.

Raila Odinga’s elder brother Oburu Odinga had at one time hinted at DP William Ruto working with the former Prime Minister.