LSK officials locked out of offices in suspected DCI raid

LSK President Nelson Havi shared photos online claiming that the DCI operatives had closed the offices to hinder interviews for members of staff that were scheduled to take place.

A makeshift notice plastered on the gate read that the offices had been closed for fumigation for the remainder of the weekend.

"The LSK Secretariat Offices shall remain closed on Friday 23rd July, 2021 and Saturday 24th July, 2021 for fumigation. The office shall re-open on Monday 26th July 2021. All inconvenience caused by the closure is highly regretted," the notice read.

Disputing the closure, President Havi claimed: "The State, acting through the DCI have locked up the offices of the Law Society of Kenya to prevent recruitment of Staff."