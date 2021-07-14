Nelson Havi released on Sh10,000 bond, obtains fresh orders against DPP

President Havi was released on a Sh10,000 bond after recording his statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The lawyer further obtained orders which now bar the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from preferring criminal charges against him.

Justice Julius Ngaah ordered that no such charges could be brought against Havi until his application is heard and determined.

The judge further directed that the DPP, DCI and Inspector General of police be served with the orders against arresting the LSK boss.

Justice Ngaah ruled that the matter will be mentioned on July 21 for directions.

The LSK boss was set to be presented in court on Wednesday in connection to the accusations brought against him by LSK CEO Mercy Wambua.

Assault charges against Nelson Havi

Wambua claimed that Havi had injured her during a meeting held at the LSK offices along Gitanga Road on Monday.

According to a report filed at the Muthangari police station, Wambua claimed that Havi roughed her up causing injuries on her right arm and a finger.

While speaking to the press, Wambua noted that she also missed a slap from the LSK president.

Speaking on the assault charges, Havi dismissed the charges accusing the CEO of attempting to secretly record the meeting he was chairing at the LSK boardroom.

"Theft is theft! It is no less if committed by a woman. Mercy Wambua is shielding her principals, two immediate former Presidents of LSK from liability for plunder of hundreds of millions. Falsely shouting through paid journalists that ‘Nelson Havi assaulted me’ won’t help," he posted on his verified Twitter handle.

The abrasive lawyer is in the final half of his term as the society's president following his election in February 2020.