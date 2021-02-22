Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana on Monday announced a new stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

The governor who was strongly opposed to the Constitutional (Amendment) 2020, met with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) from his county where he rallied support for the Bill.

Governor Kibwana stated that he had chosen to support the referendum following public participation meetings held in his and Machakos counties.

"Earlier today I joined my colleague Dr Alfred Mutua and MCAs from both Makueni and Machakos to deliberate on the raging constitutional amendment conversation. We agreed that MCAs should respect the will of the people who endorsed the BBI amendment proposal from the recent public participation fora," he announced.