Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana on Tuesday highlighted some of the inconveniences he is facing since he opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill.

In an interview with Spice FM, the governor revealed that his phone had been hacked and calls have been diverted.

"I know you tried to call me," Prof. Kibwana told the presenter, "And I know there's a lady who answered. I had the phone in my hands yet the phone call went to it is a lady unknown to me who answered," he stated.

Prof. Kibwana went on to narrate that his residence is under unauthorized remote surveillance.

"There are drones hovering at my place. We wanted to shoot one of them but we were told 'Mwenyewe ataikujia'," the Makueni governor narrated.

BBI is poison

The governor, on Monday, announced that he had moved to the Supreme Court seeking an advisory opinion on the BBI bill.

He is also seeking to understand whether national and county governments or state officers - acting in official capacity - are allowed by law to use public resources to finance or seek constitutional amendments.

Prof. Kibwana likened the BBI Bill to poison, suggesting that it is a construct by people who would like to remain in power.

"Kenyans must know that this is poison and they don't want to drink poison and die. At the referendum, that's where Kenyans will meet these people who want to force a Constitution down our throats and if they are to rig it then, in my view, our future will be bleak and dim.

"I think there are people who want power in 2022, and they have decided that the best way to have power it is to do this 'Constitution' so that it can get them to that destination," he stated.