Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to stop pushing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum until consensus is achieved.

Kibwana reminded the former Prime Minister that his political life has been centered around fighting for the people.

He added that this is the reason he spent part of his life in detention as he fought for democracy, reminding him that many Kenyans still love and look up to the former Prime Minister.

“@RailaOdinga Baba we beseech you, let us also drop the BBI project until we can build sufficient peoples' consensus on it. Your life has been significantly invested in pro-people causes. For that reason many of your years were spent in prison. Many people still look up to you!” said Governor Kibwana.

Former PM Raila Odinga, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

His words came a day after the ODM party resolved to have political engagements as it seeks to reclaim its lost glory, ahead of the 2022 Presidential election.

Kivutha Kibwana also cited a report by Standard Newspaper which said that the ODM leader had lost support from some regions, which his party was working to reclaim.

“@TheODMparty "In a statement released after the (ODM) meeting, officials also resolved that moving forward, all political engagements will be done in structured negotiations to protect party interests." Standard, ( Raila Shifts focus to election race to cover lost ground) 21/1p 9,” tweeted the Makueni Governor.