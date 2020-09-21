Industrialist and flamboyant billionaire Chris Kirubi on Sunday offered rather unconventional advice on the institution of marriage.

The 79-year old bachelor opined compared marriage to a form of enslavement that one should only enter if they have found the right partner.

He said those who find the right partner are able to live a happy life but others are left to wallow in enslavement for choosing the wrong partner.

"Marriage is enslavement, you have to be careful. You have to agree to go into slavery, to got to a jail and not to got there to test it and get out. It is a permanent affair you are jailed for life,"

"If you marry a good woman, it is such a pleasure. But there are some woman, its like they first went to the army then came back for you to marry them, they are always in a fighting mood. Good has to bless you," Kirubi said.

The flamboyant tycoon opened up on his life in a rare interview on the Churchill Show, including his recent battle against cancer.

The father of two said his daughter Mary-Anne Musangi, worked at as the Managing Director of his company - Haco Industries while his son, Robert Kirubi worked in Europe having declined to work for his father.

"My daughter is here in Kenya is the MD of my factory, Haco Industries. My son is in Brussels, he works for DHL. I think they pay him so much money he refused to work for me but its good he has also accumulated a lot of experience," Kirubi narrated.

The businessman's multi-billion empire stretched various sectors including media, real estate, agriculture, and manufacturing.