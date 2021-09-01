Matiang’i spoke during a meeting with the National Assembly Security Committee on Wednesday, September 1 where he broke down DP Ruto’s security detail.

The CS had been summoned to Parliament to explain the recent changes in Ruto’s security.

Matiang’i mentioned 10 businesses and revealed the number of police officers attached to each one.

“There are officers who are assigned by the Inspector General because of a direct request from the office of the deputy president to installations owned by the DP or businesses where he is likely to spend time, therefore his security is a concern.

“For example Kitengela Gas where the deputy president has a gas business (6 officers), Weston Hotel (6 officers), Murumbi Farm, 6 officers, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch 6 officers, Dolphin Hotel 6 officers, Matter Farm in Taita Taveta 6 officers, Elgon View Private residence 4, Poultry Farm Eldoret 4, Private Residence Eldoret 4, Wilson Airport Private Hangar 4,” Matiang’i said.

According to documents tabled at the meeting the businesses are more than Matiang'i read and the total land held in the farms is 18,500 acres.

He said that some of the businesses which are more than he listed have stationed officers while some are patrolled by local enforcement officers.