Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has listed properties and businesses associated with Deputy President William Ruto.
Matiang'i lists Ruto's businesses that enjoy police protection
Matiang'i revealed the names of the 10 businesses and properties and over 18,000 acres of land.
Matiang’i spoke during a meeting with the National Assembly Security Committee on Wednesday, September 1 where he broke down DP Ruto’s security detail.
The CS had been summoned to Parliament to explain the recent changes in Ruto’s security.
Matiang’i mentioned 10 businesses and revealed the number of police officers attached to each one.
“There are officers who are assigned by the Inspector General because of a direct request from the office of the deputy president to installations owned by the DP or businesses where he is likely to spend time, therefore his security is a concern.
“For example Kitengela Gas where the deputy president has a gas business (6 officers), Weston Hotel (6 officers), Murumbi Farm, 6 officers, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch 6 officers, Dolphin Hotel 6 officers, Matter Farm in Taita Taveta 6 officers, Elgon View Private residence 4, Poultry Farm Eldoret 4, Private Residence Eldoret 4, Wilson Airport Private Hangar 4,” Matiang’i said.
According to documents tabled at the meeting the businesses are more than Matiang'i read and the total land held in the farms is 18,500 acres.
He said that some of the businesses which are more than he listed have stationed officers while some are patrolled by local enforcement officers.
Matiang’i concluded that the DP enjoyed a multi-agency security team of about 257 police officers, 74 of who are from the Presidential Escort Service, 5 from GSU and 5 from the DCI.
