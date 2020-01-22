Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has welcomed Tanga Tanga squad’s announcement that they would be attending BBI rallies moving forward.

Junet, popularly referred as the BBI MC, said BBI is about the unity of Kenyans and the process would welcome all include those who have previously opposed the initiative.

The MP congratulated Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, saying he hoped their support for BBI rallies was a sign they had seen the light.

“We welcome all our colleagues who have received the holy spirit and decided to support the BBI. As we welcome them in good heart, we urge them to attend BBI meetings with respect and decorum. We hope that this is not an attempt to bring chaos to these meetings because we are ready for them.”

"We are also urging them to stop their double speak. They bastardized the BBI process only to say the report is good. They said we don’t need rallied but now they are saying they support the meetings. I’m aware they are planning a retreat in Naivasha where parallel meetings are part of the agenda. If they are coming in good faith, they are welcome but if they want to create an excuse for parallel rallies, we will not allow that script,” Junet stated.

The Suna East MP is a close ally of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and was accompanied by President Kenyatta’s close allies – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

“If you don’t get a chance to speak it won’t be the end of life. Everyone can’t speak. In fact, we are going to do more of listening,” Kega said.

The Mombasa BBI Rally, to be held on Saturday, is expected to lay the ground for the push and pull between the politicians allied to Ruto and those who have been supportive of an Uhuru-Raila partnership through the handshake.