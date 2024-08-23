Video of man who drowned while vacationing with his girlfriend in Mombasa emerges

Derrick's death has gone viral on social media, with Kenyans expressing their condolences and offering support to his grieving family.

Vacation turns tragic

Beth Linet and the late Derrick Githeki had been enjoying a holiday at the coast when disaster struck.

Video of man who drowned while vacationing with his girlfriend in coast Pulse Live Kenya

While spending time at the beach, the late Derrick was overwhelmed by powerful waves that swept him away, leading to his untimely death.

In a video that has since gone viral, Beth can be seen at the beach, wailing uncontrollably while being comforted by a friend.

The emotional scene captured the deep grief and shock experienced by those present at the beach.

After the tragic drowning, Beth shared updates with Kenyans, informing them that Derrick's body had been recovered from the ocean following a search.

Woman mourns her lover after he drowned during vacation

Following the tragic incident, Kenyans took to social media to share their sympathy and offer messages of support to Derrick's family and Beth.

Beth herself took to TikTok to express her heartbreak, sharing emotional tributes to her late lover.

In one post, she wrote: "The waves were too angry, yet you just wanted to have fun. You are a beautiful angel now. Dero why? Gone too soon."

In another post, Beth conveyed her despair at the thought of returning home alone without Derrick.

She wrote: "Derrick saa narudi home pekee yangu? Why? Am shattered beyond words. Nani ataniita wanie dero?" (Derrick, now I am going back home alone? Who will call me ‘dero’?).

Linet later revealed in another post that if she had known the dangers of the full moon, they wouldn’t have gone to the beach.

"We watched this full moon without knowing the dangers it holds. Wish I had the knowledge I have now about it," she wrote.

Derrick Githeki’s last post raises questions

Adding a layer of mystery to the tragedy, a video Derrick posted on his TikTok account before his death has left many wondering if it was a premonition of the events to come.

In the video, Derrick made a reference to Chiromo Mortuary. He mentioned mixing different types of alcohol, saying: "After kumix keg ya black na chrome before ujipate Chiromo" (After mixing Keg and chrome, just before finding yourself at Chiromo).

In the video, Derrick covered himself with a blanket and closed his eyes, symbolising a sense of finality.

Many Kenyans speculated about the meaning behind his words, with some suggesting that Derrick might have had a premonition about his fate.