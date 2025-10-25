Why Kenya features as U.S. Vice President JD Vance prepares for 1st trip to Africa

United States Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Kenya next month when he takes his maiden visit to Africa.

The first trip to Africa will also take Vance to South Africa for the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit scheduled for November 22 to November 23.

Although Kenya is not a member of G20 and will not participate in the summit, it is a key player in climate change and energy transition, inclusive and sustainable development, and a strong proponent in global financial reforms that are among the areas that will be addressed in the summit.

The visit which is part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Washington and Nairobi comes in the backdrop of significant geopolitical realignments.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also be the first visit by a high-ranking official of the Trump administration, underscoring Kenya’s position as a trusted ally.

Kenya’s dalliance with China amid rivalry with U.S.

Kenya’s deepening ties with China have been of interest to the United States, with President Ruto warming up to the East.

President William Ruto with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit to China

Ruto has prioritised delivery over ideology as part of his opportunity-based diplomatic approach that has seen Kenya ink several deals with China in infrastructure, industrialisation, and economic transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issues likely to feature in discussions

Although details of his itinerary remain scanty, Vance is expected to meet President William Ruto and other senior government officials.

Trade and regional security are among the items likely to make it to the agenda as U.S. moves to deepen its strategic cooperation with Kenya.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) which expired on September 30, 2025 is also likely to feather in the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

AGOA gave developing countries in Africa duty-free access to the U.S. market and its end is expected to come with economic impacts including job losses.

Kenya is currently designated as a major non-NATO ally, a status which comes with military, economic, and strategic privileges.

Such high-profile visits are often accompanied by disruption in traffic with the roads being used by the dignitary blocked to other motorists to facilitate faster movement as well as security.

President William Ruto speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, USA.

Security will also be heightened in the country during his presence with security officers in the country collaborating with Vance’s security detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's tariffs and geopolitical realignments

The visit comes in the backdrop of significant geopolitical realignments largely sparked by the new leadership at the White House .

A key aspect of President Trump’s return to the helm has been sweeping tariffs that have had a huge impact on international trade.

Kenya remains a strategic partner to the U.S. in the region with mutual interests in trade and security.