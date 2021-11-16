Miguna Miguna blocked from coming back to Kenya

Miguna who was expected in the country on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 took to tweet to lament that he had been blocked from flying to any African country let alone Kenya.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that @airfrance officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a "red Alert" this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I'm waiting for a copy”, reads a tweet from Miguna.

The lawyer went on to address those asking him to fly to Uganda before crossing the border illegally into Kenya.

“Those asking me to fly to Uganda then cross the border "illegally" into Kenya must understand that the Red Alerts stop airlines from flying me to any African country. Also, acting illegally would give the despot an excuse to justify his criminality and to brand me a terrorist,” he said.

However, Miguna vowed to continue pushing for his homecoming, stating that he will never surrender.