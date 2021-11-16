RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Miguna Miguna blocked from coming back to Kenya

Dennis Milimo

I will never surrender no matter how fearful and childish you become - Miguna

Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna has been blocked from coming back to Kenya after the government failed to lift ‘red alerts’ imposed on him.

Miguna who was expected in the country on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 took to tweet to lament that he had been blocked from flying to any African country let alone Kenya.

“This is to inform Kenyans and the world that @airfrance officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a "red Alert" this morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I'm waiting for a copy”, reads a tweet from Miguna.

The lawyer went on to address those asking him to fly to Uganda before crossing the border illegally into Kenya.

“Those asking me to fly to Uganda then cross the border "illegally" into Kenya must understand that the Red Alerts stop airlines from flying me to any African country. Also, acting illegally would give the despot an excuse to justify his criminality and to brand me a terrorist,” he said.

However, Miguna vowed to continue pushing for his homecoming, stating that he will never surrender.

“To Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman @RailaOdinga I will never surrender no matter how fearful, desperate, brutal and childish you become. I will keep speaking the truth forever. Just checked into a hotel in Berlin. The struggle for social justice will continue. Viva!," tweeted Miguna Miguna.

