A new report by Mizani Africa has released a report ranking Kenyan Members of Parliament based on how based constituency development funds (CDF) allocated in 2017/2018 financial year was utilized.

Youthful Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was voted the number one patron in the management of the National Government's CDF.

Uriri CDF, under its patron Mark Nyamita emerged second while Mvita under area MP Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir was third.

Kitutu Chache South, under Richard Onyonka emerged forth while Kabete under James Wamacukuru sealed the top five positions.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga congratulated tow of his party members, Nyamita and Nassir for emerging position two and three respectively.

"NG-CDF, can change lives when properly utilized. I was pleased to share the joy of our two MPs Hon Nyamita of Uriri and Hon Nassir of Mvita who emerged second and third respectively in Mizani Africa Exemplary Performance in NG-CDF Utilization 2017/2018. Keep it up," Odinga tweeted.

Although the electorate in Kenya gauges MPs based on CDF administration, the law blocks legislators from the executive management of CDF funds which are supposed to be run by independent committees elected by the electorate.

The MP's role is limited to overseeing the management of funds under the respective CDF committee.