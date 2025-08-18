CHAN 2024: How Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, performances & rewards compare

As the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) heads into its knockout stages, the East African Community (EAC) has had a tournament of mixed fortunes, with co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, alongside fellow CECAFA member Sudan, showcasing their prowess on home soil and beyond.

With the group stages now concluded, a clearer picture of the region's performance has emerged, marked by historic qualifications, passionate home support, and hard-fought battles .

The tournament, which kicked off on August 2, 2025, across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, has been a vibrant celebration of homegrown talent.

For the EAC nations, it has been an opportunity to not only display their organizational capabilities but also to prove their mettle against the continent's best domestic-based players.

CHAN 2024 trophy

Co-hosts Lead the Charge from the Group Stages

Both Kenya's Harambee Stars and Tanzania's Taifa Stars made emphatic statements in the group stages, finishing top of their respective groups.

Playing in front of their home crowds, both teams were undefeated in their initial four matches.

President William Ruto with Harambee Stars players

Kenya, competing in Group A, secured an impressive 10 points with three wins and a draw. Their campaign included a crucial 1-0 victory over football powerhouse Morocco , a testament to their solid defensive organisation and clinical finishing.

Similarly, Tanzania's Taifa Stars dominated Group B, also accumulating 10 points from three wins and a draw.

Their journey was highlighted by a convincing 2-0 win over Burkina Faso in the tournament's opening match, setting the tone for a successful group stage run.

Uganda, the third co-host, had a more dramatic path to the knockout stages. After an opening loss, the Cranes rallied with two consecutive wins.

Uganda currently sits atop Group C with 6 points from three matches. However, their progression to the quarter-finals depends on the outcome of their crucial final match against South Africa, scheduled for later today, August 18.

The result of the other group match between Algeria and Niger will also play a role in the final standings.

Uganda Cranes player during their opening match against Algeria in the CHAN 2024 tournament

Sudan, the fourth EAC representative, also navigated a challenging Group D.

A stunning 4-0 demolition of Nigeria was the highlight of their group stage campaign.

Sudan is in a strong position in Group D, leading the group with 4 points after two games.

Similar to Uganda, their ticket to the knockout phase will be decided in their final group encounter against Senegal on August 19.

For Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, the experience of reaching the knockout stages will be invaluable for the development of their domestic leagues and players.

Money a Motivating Factor

East African leaders are offering substantial rewards to motivate their national football teams at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The presidents of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have unveiled significant financial and material incentives, raising the stakes for their players on the continental stage.

Leading the charge, President William Ruto has promised the Harambee Stars a comprehensive reward package. Players are set to earn Sh1 million for each win and Sh500,000 for a draw .

President William Ruto watching Harambee Stars game against DRC in the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024

The rewards escalate dramatically in the knockout rounds, with a potential grand prize of Sh600 million if the team wins the tournament .

Uniquely, President Ruto has also pledged two-bedroom apartments to each player for reaching the quarter-finals, which would be upgraded to three-bedroom units for a semi-finals appearance.

Neighbouring nations have followed suit with impressive pledges. Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has promised The Cranes a staggering UGX 1.2 billion (Sh44 billion) for every victory they secure in the tournament.

President Yoweri Museveni kicks the ball at Kololo Kampala which hosts CHAN 2024 matches

In Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has offered the Taifa Stars a TZS 1 billion (Sh49 million) grand prize if they lift the trophy.

This adds to her previous gesture of gifting plots of land to the squad for their 2023 AFCON qualification and an ongoing "Goli la Mama" initiative that awards TZS 10 million (Sh494,000) for every goal scored.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

While specific details on similar presidential pledges for Sudan's national team are not publicly available amidst the nation's ongoing challenges, the trend across the region is clear.