The Kenya Railways and the Chinese-owned Africa Star Railway Operation Company Limited have announced the Nairobi-Mombasa SGR train has announced resumption of services.

The two companies said the passenger train to and from Nairobi and Mombasa would begin operating after the lift of the lock down in to and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area as well as Mombasa counties.

The passenger train has been halted over the past three months since the lock down in Nairobi and Mombasa was announced in a bid to mitigate the coronavirus.

"Following the lift of the cessation of movement order by H.E Uhuru Kenyatta the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, in his address this afternoon, we wish to inform members of the public that the Ministry of Transport and Kenya Railways in conjunction with the Ministry of Transport and Kenya Railways in conjunction with the SGR Operator Africa Star Railway Operation Company Limited, will be releasing the new operational schedule in due course . We urge members of the public to remain patient as we put all mechanisms in place to serve you better," Kenya Railways said in a statement this afternoon.

The dates for the new train service were not immediately released as well as the arrangement for the safety guidelines introduced by the Ministry of Health.

Public transport vehicles have been operating with sixty percent occupancy in order to observe the 1.5 metre social distancing rule.

The SGR service is expected to be a major boost for the coastal tourism facilities that have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.