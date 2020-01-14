Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Tuesday failed to a take a plea in his assault case for the second time.

The court could not validate the charge sheet presented against the lawmaker forcing the judge to once again move the plea hearing to January 24.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku also cited contempt of court allegations leveled against law enforcement officers as the second reason why the case could not proceed.

The MP was only released on Saturday after he posted a Sh20,000 bail amount. He claimed that the Kilimani police boss issued threats to him during his arrest.

A woman named Joyce Wanja filed a complaint against the legislator last December claiming that he had punched her.

According to Joyce, Kuria assaulted her after she offered to purchase women's underwear for him to distribute.

The woman claims that they had both appeared for a political talk show at the Royal Media Services studios when the MP punched her for questioning his utterances against women.

"He insulted the women in Kiambu county during an event hosted by Gospel musician Loise Kim. He [Moses Kuria] talked about women's underwear and said that they are filthy because anyone can have intercourse with them at any place.

"And I offered to buy women's underwear for him to take to the women that he had found with dirty underwear because I believe if you find that someone has a problem then you should help them instead of parading them at their worst.

"When I offered that solution, Moses Kuria turned on me and punched me and I fell to the ground. People had to come help me to get up," Joyce narrated.