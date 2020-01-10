A well-known grassroots mobilizer from Kiambu County Joyce Wanja alias Mwari wa Gichungumwa has offered to purchase women's underwear for Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Joyce claims that the MP insulted women from the county last December when he stated that their underwear stinks.

"He insulted the women in Kiambu county during an event hosted by Gospel musician Loise Kim. He [Moses Kuria] talked about women's underwear and said that they are filthy because anyone can have intercourse with them at any place.

"And I offered to buy women's underwear for him to take to the women that he had found with dirty underwear because I believe if you find that someone has a problem then you should help them instead of parading them at their worst.

"When I offered that solution, Moses Kuria turned on me and punched me and I fell to the ground. People had to come help me to get up," Joyce narrated.

The woman claims she recorded a statement with the police following the assault incident which she says happened on December 8, 2019 at the Royal Media Services studios.

"I'm appealing to the DPP, DCI boss George Kinoti, CS Fred Matiang'i, the President and anyone who can help me to get justice because the police are being slow and I'm afraid he will assault other women if no action is taken," Joyce stated.

Kuria is known for his brazen nature which has got him in trouble with fellow politicians including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In the said encounter with Joyce Wanja, Moses Kuria is purported to have made the controversial remarks against Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.