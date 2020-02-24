Reality TV star Betty Adera has been nominated as Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Clean Content Ambassador.

During an unveiling ceremony held on Monday, KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua explained that she was picked due to her keen involvement in mentoring youth.

Betty won the Miss President contest organized by KTN and he has gone ahead to win other awards in youth affairs.

"Betty's nomination is part of the Board's wider strategy to support the youths of Kenya, particularly those in the creative sector to embrace moral values as an integral part of business development and success in life," Dr Mutua's press statement read in part.

She will hold the position for two years with a chance of her contract being renewed.

The KFCB boss outlined that the Board is on the look-out for more clean content ambassadors.

Ezekiel Mutua warns Kenyan Deejays

Dr Mutua also warned Kenyan deejays hired for political events against playing music that is banned during the rallies.

"We want music that I can listen with my family at home, I can listen in the office and with mixed company without feeling ashamed.

"Why don’t you play nice inspiring and religious songs, it is embarrassing for such important meetings, If we are serious about our society and safeguarding our children, we must abide by the rule of law," he stated.