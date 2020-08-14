ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi on Friday lost top strategist Eliud Owalo, a day after the resignation of ANC Secretary General Barrack Muluka.

Owalo said he had made the decision to resign from the ANC Party to allow Mudavadi to restrategize and reorganize the party.

He added that he hoped that his decision to leave the party was meant to protect the personal and professional friendship he had with Mudavadi, suggesting that there could be more to the decision.

"I now feel it is imperative for me to create ample space within the party to enable the ANC strategically position itself effectively in the operational environment and craft a suitable road map moving forward without feeling suffocated by my views and suggestions."

"I also want to create a reasonable leg-room between myself and Mudavadi to safeguard and sustain our personal friendship, respect and positive professional engagements that has been in existence over a span of 25 years," Owalo's resignation notice read in part.

The management consultant was the ANC candidate for the Kibra by-election where he emerged third.

Owalo is a talented campaign strategist and was the head of ODM Leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid in 2013.

His reasons appeared to mirror those expressed by Muluka who tendered his resignation on Thursday.

Muluka not only resigned as Secretary General but also asked the Registrar of Political Parties to remove his name from the register of members of the ANC Party.

“I doubt I could add more value to what I have done so far. Moreover, it is now fitting that the space around you should be de-congested. This will allow you to make critical decisions on the population and leadership under the new constitution," Muluka said in his resignation letter.